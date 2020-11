Or Copy this URL to Share

Catherine Cranford Herringdine

Died November 2, 2020

Catherine Cranford Herringdine, 69, of Jefferson, died on Monday, November 2nd. The Funeral Service will be held on Friday, November 6th at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home. Arrangements by Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson.



