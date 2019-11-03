|
Catherine Banks McMillan, 91, died Friday November 1, Catherine was born on January 12, 1928 in Gainesville to the late Josephine and Lafayette Banks. She lived and raised her family in Gainesville along with her husband of 60 years, the late Charles T. McMillan Jr. She enjoyed the company of her many friends and family throughout her life and was a lover of animals, most recently her beloved dog, Daisy. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. McMillan was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Todd McMillan of Frederick, Md., sisters; Geneva Lyle and Ruby Chastain, and brother Aubrey Banks all of Gainesville. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Nancy and Les Waters, grandchildren; Brett and Rachel Waters all of Marietta. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 5 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Little & Davenport Funeral Home. Please consider a donation in her name to Eagle Ranch, P.O. Box 7200, Chestnut Mountain. Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Nov. 3, 2019