|
|
Catherine Michelle Creel-Lackey, age 40, of Dawsonville, GA passed away July 31, 2019. We lost a beautiful soul Wednesday morning. Michelle (Creel) Lackey left us entirely too soon. She leaves behind her husband Richard and her children, Cole & Peyton Loy and Lucas & Jada Lackey. She was a very loving mother and wife. For those that knew her, you knew she would do anything for anyone if it meant they would not suffer. Michelle loved Richard and her children more than anything in this world and tried to make sure their needs were always met before her own. She strived to be the best mother she could possibly be and was so proud of her children and the young adults they were becoming.
Michelle also had a soft spot in her heart for animals, especially her cats. She took in more strays and abandoned animals than you could imagine just to make sure they had a full belly and a warm place to sleep. She had recently started volunteering at a cat rescue as well.
In addition to her husband Richard and her children, she is survived by her parents, Gary & Ann Creel, of Sugar Hill, GA, Vikki & Danny Hall, of Cumming, GA, brothers & sisters, Christie Creel, of Dallas, GA, Brandon Creel, of Raeford, NC, Christy Sutherland, of Flowery Branch, GA, Brooke Phillips, of Savannah, GA, Kris Hall, of Lula, GA, and Shawn Hall, of Dawsonville.
Funeral services are scheduled for 4:00 PM Sunday, August 04, 2019, at Ingram Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Danny Odum officiating. Interment will follow in Sawnee View Gardens. The family will receive friends Saturday from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 3, 2019