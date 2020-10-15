Catherine Sesini Haines
Died October 2, 2020
Catherine Sesini Haines, 72, was received into God's loving arms with her husband by her side on October 2, 2020 after a long and brave battle with cancer.
Born in Trenton, NJ, she moved to Gainesville, GA., with her husband in 1999 after retiring from many years of service with the State of NJ, Department of Labor and Industry as a statistician.
Daughter of the late Louis and Mary DeLapo Sesini, she is survived by her husband Robert Haines, Daughter Catherine Yaede, (Christopher), Grandchildren Caitlyn Yaede and Camryn Yaede, Sisters Rosemary Marcienkewicz, Christine Lawrence and Theresa Loda, a close friend Denise Mikics, and many family members.
Growing up Catherine had fun doing sister things like teaching each other how to do hair, makeup and nails. After school, the first thing she and her sisters did was turn on the black and white TV and sing and dance to American Bandstand. The amazing relationship she had with them lasted her lifetime.
After marrying the love of her life, she moved to Cumming Georgia, where she enjoyed the country life, working in her flower gardens, tending to her pear trees, and raising chickens. Catherine truly lived up to the Gift of Generosity given to her by The Holy Spirit as demonstrated by her generous nature for sharing these labors of love with neighbors. Her two dogs, Molly and Maggie, gave her so much joy and comfort and were always by her side whether she was gardening, cooking her famous apple pie or just sitting outside enjoying the fresh air. Catherine's kindness towards animals was showcased often when she fed the stray cats. She never wanted to see one of God's living creatures go hungry. Catherine enjoyed watching EWTN and cherished her Catholic faith and undeniably lived the Word of the Gospel.
However, Catherine's greatest blessing was her daughter. She adored her and was so proud of the beautiful woman she became and treasured the support and love she received from her. Catherine also received additional blessings when her grandchildren came into this world. She loved them with all of her heart and always had a smile from ear to ear when she saw them.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Cumming, GA. A private graveside service took place at Sawnee View Gardens, under the direction of McDonald & Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA.
We will always remember Catherine's beautiful smile and unwavering love for her family, friends and animals.
