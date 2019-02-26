|
|
May 7, 1932-Feb. 25, 2019
Catherine "Cat" Wilmont Anderson, age 86 of Mt. Airy, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019.
Born in Mt. Airy, Georgia on May 7, 1932 to the late Lovie and Jessie Ann Shirley Wilmont Cade. Mrs. Anderson worked for the Cornelia Veneer Company for many years. She was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church.
She leaves behind to cherish her memories her daughter, Barbara Blackwell of Mt. Airy; grandson, Antoine Ruff (Chevalier); great granddaughter, Ashlin Ruff; great-great granddaughter, Brielli Delacruz; very special cousin (brother), Earlie Williams; sister-in-laws, Willene Broughton, Alma Jean King, Mary Ann Nicely, Carolyn Anderson; Road Dog and cousin, Louise Williams; very special friend and neighbor, Barbara Shook; care takers, Lisa Chastain, Diana Smith, Karen & Don Epperson and Northeast Georgia Hospice.
A going home service is scheduled for 11 am, Friday, March 1, 2019 at Ebenezer Baptist Church with Dr. Oliver Dorsey and Pastor Joe Banks, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in Yonah Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 pm on Thursday at Ebenezer Baptist Church.
