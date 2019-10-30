Home

Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel
989 Riverside Drive
Gainesville, GA 30501
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Catheryn L. "Cathy" Martin

Catheryn L. "Cathy" Martin Obituary
Mrs. Catheryn "Cathy" L. Martin, age 72, of Gainesville, died Sunday, October 27. Mrs. Martin is proceeded in death by her parents, William and Frances Cleveland; brother, William "Bill" Cleveland; sister, Ida Mae "Dottie" Woodruff and grandchild Joseph Elrod. Mrs. Martin is survived by her husband of 38 years, Robert Martin; son, William Parks; daughters & son-in laws, Michelle and Gary Williams, Dottie and Stacy Thomas; stepchildren, Tammy Martin, Douglas Martin, Christopher Martin; grandchildren, Jacob Parks, Matthew Parks, Bradley Williams, Jeremey Elrod, Harley Thomas, Timmy Thomas, Brittany Cain, Tiffany Smith, Tyler Martin and 6 great grandchildren; sister, Linda Bailey and other family and friends. She was a member of Riverbend Baptist Church. Her favorite time of the year was Christmas. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Her favorite hobbies were playing cards, sewing and crafts. She was known as the "Crafty Lady". Catheryn was wonderful lady always giving to other in spite of own needs. Her faith was a walking testimony for all of us. Funeral services are scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, at Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel with interment to follow at Timber Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, at the funeral home. Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr. has charge of arrangements. For online condolences www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 30, 2019
