Home

POWERED BY

Services
Little-Davenport Funeral Home
355 Dawsonville Highway Southwest
Gainesville, GA 30501
(770) 534-5201
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Little & Davenport Funeral Home
355 Dawsonville Highway Southwest
Gainesville, GA
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Memorial Park Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Cathy Haynes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cathy Elaine Haynes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cathy Elaine Haynes Obituary
Cathy Elaine Haynes, age 58, of Clermont, died Tuesday October 1, at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center. A lifelong resident of Hall County, Cathy was the daughter of the late Howard and Alice Wilson Haynes. She was employed at Haynes Trucking Company and was a member of New Bridge Baptist Church. Survivors include her brothers and sisters-in-law, Mike and Lynn Haynes; Larry and Phyllis Haynes; sister and brother-in-law, Jennifer and Allen Eades, all of Gainesville; nieces and nephews, Josh and Ashley Haynes; Chris and Suzanne Haynes; Matt and Mary Haynes, Kate Eades and Lizzy Eades, a number of great nieces and great nephews also survive. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday October 3, at Memorial Park Cemetery. Rev. Jason Lester and Rev. Milton Harris will officiate. The family will receive friends at Little & Davenport Funeral Home Wednesday October 2, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family has asked that memorial contributions please be made to Eagle Ranch, or one's favorite charity in memory of Cathy. Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cathy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Little-Davenport Funeral Home
Download Now