|
|
Cathy Elaine Haynes, age 58, of Clermont, died Tuesday October 1, at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center. A lifelong resident of Hall County, Cathy was the daughter of the late Howard and Alice Wilson Haynes. She was employed at Haynes Trucking Company and was a member of New Bridge Baptist Church. Survivors include her brothers and sisters-in-law, Mike and Lynn Haynes; Larry and Phyllis Haynes; sister and brother-in-law, Jennifer and Allen Eades, all of Gainesville; nieces and nephews, Josh and Ashley Haynes; Chris and Suzanne Haynes; Matt and Mary Haynes, Kate Eades and Lizzy Eades, a number of great nieces and great nephews also survive. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday October 3, at Memorial Park Cemetery. Rev. Jason Lester and Rev. Milton Harris will officiate. The family will receive friends at Little & Davenport Funeral Home Wednesday October 2, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family has asked that memorial contributions please be made to Eagle Ranch, or one's favorite charity in memory of Cathy. Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 2, 2019