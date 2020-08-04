Cathy Sue Morgan

Died August 2, 2020

Cathy Sue "Honey" Morgan, age 61, of Cumming, died Sunday, August 2nd. Memorial services will be held on Thursday, August 6th at 11:00 a.m. at Ingram Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. During the visitation and service the family suggest that her friends wear a mask. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.



