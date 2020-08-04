1/
Cathy Sue "Honey" Morgan
1958 - 2020
Cathy Sue Morgan
Died August 2, 2020
Cathy Sue "Honey" Morgan, age 61, of Cumming, died Sunday, August 2nd. Memorial services will be held on Thursday, August 6th at 11:00 a.m. at Ingram Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. During the visitation and service the family suggest that her friends wear a mask. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 4, 2020.
