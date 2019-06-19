Home

Ward's Funeral Home
758 Main Street SW
Gainesville, GA 30501
(770) 534-5351
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Ward's Funeral Home
758 Main Street SW
Gainesville, GA 30501
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Ward's Funeral Home
758 Main Street SW
Gainesville, GA 30501
Cecil H. Johnson Obituary
Died June 17, 2019
Mr. Cecil H. Johnson age 80 of Oakwood passed away Monday June 17, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Johnson was a native of Gainesville, and was the son of the late Grady Henry and Ruby Ward Johnson. Mr. Johnson retired from Kroger after 44 years of service. He loved to hunt and was a member of Pine Crest Baptist Church. He was also preceded in death sisters, Berlene Johnson and Helen Nix; great grandchild, Brycen Mannozzi.
Survivors include, wife, Nora Sue Ravan Johnson, Oakwood; son and daughter in law, Andy and Jessica Johnson, Gainesville; daughters and sons in laws, Tammie Marie and Michael Herring, Gainesville, Kathy Diane and Keith Turner, Flowery Branch; eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday June 21, 2019 in the Ward's Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Stephen Wood officiating. Interment will follow at Sugar Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at wardsfh.com
Ward's Funeral Home, Gainesville is honored to serve the family of Cecil Henry Johnson.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on June 19, 2019
