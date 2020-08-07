1/1
Cecil Savage
1932 - 2020
Cecil Savage
Died July 29, 2020
Cecil Savage of Marianna, FL and formerly of Geneva, AL passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. He was 88 years old.
Graveside services were held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Leddon Cemetery with Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home of Geneva directing.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be made in memory of Mr. Savage to the Leddon Cemetery Fund, c/o Delone Watson, 302 Hillcrest Street, Geneva, AL 36340 or to Evangel Church, 4792 Hwy 90, Marianna, FL 32446.
Mr. Savage was born in Jackson County, GA on July 14, 1932 to the late Russell Henry and Lucile Whiteside Savage. During his early working career, Cecil worked at Reliable Sheet Metal. He later went on to manage and eventually retire from the West Geneva County Co-Op. Mr. Savage enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard Savage, and Ralph Savage; one sister, Jean Chitwood; and one son-in-law, Bobby Chancy.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 65 years, Wynell G. Savage of Marianna, FL; four daughters, Cheryl Maher (Joe) of Scottsdale, AZ, Tina Bigham of Marianna, FL, Cindy Payne (Kevin) of Athens, GA, and Tami Jordan (Joel) of Marianna, FL; six grandchildren, Wade Woodruff (Sarah), Robby Chancy (Jennifer), Andy Bigham (Erica), Caroline Hodkinson (Peter), Todd Bigham, and Cecilia Chancy; nine great-grandchildren; one brother, Phil Savage (Fay) of Gainesville, GA; one brother-in-law, Wayne Gainey (Jan) of Birmingham, AL; and several nieces and nephews.



Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 7, 2020.
