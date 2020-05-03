Chadwick Scott "Chad" Daniel
Chadwick Scott "Chad" Daniel
Died April 29, 2020
Chadwick Scott "Chad" Daniel, age 48, of Commerce, died Wednesday, April 29. Graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, May 3, from the Crooked Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Evans Funeral Home, Inc., Jefferson.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 3, 2020.
