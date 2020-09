Or Copy this URL to Share

Charlene Hanna Bartliff

Died September 18, 2020

Charlene Hanna Bartliff, age 84 of Peachtree Corners & Demorest, died Friday, September 18th. A graveside service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 23rd at the V.F.W. Memorial Park Cemetery in Demorest. Arrangements by Hillside Memorial Chapel, Clarkesville.

