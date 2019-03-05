Aug. 28, 1937

Charlene Ledford Barrett, 81, of Clermont passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 after a long battle with cancer.

Funeral services will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with Rev. Joel Trigg officiating. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Charlene was born on August 28, 1937 in White County, Georgia to the late Ollie and Mae Bell Ledford. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, James Barrett; daughter, Regina Elaine Barrett; son in law, Barry Usry; brother, Clyde Ledford and father in law and mother in law, Clarence and Creola Barrett.

Mrs. Barrett is survived by her daughters and sons in law, Rebecca and Michael Hiler, Jamie and Ken Rathbone all of Dahlonega; daughter, Lesa Usry of Dahlonega; son, Frankie Barrett and Brandy of Clermont; grandchildren, Michael and Oksana Hiler, Wendy, and Kristin Hiler, Ruben and Heather Rathbone, Mandy and Nate Whitfield; Julie and Brad Isaacs, Alex and Lauren Usry, Erin and Brian Rittenhouse, Adam Usry, Megan and Justin Hawkins, Aubrey Usry, Justin and Jeremy Barrett; great grandchildren, Michelle, Jerome, Joshua and Celine Hiler, Anna Belle Isaacs, Trent Rathbone, Mischa Usry, Madeline Barrett sister, Betty Poole of Gainesville; brother and sister in law, Glenn and Doris Ledford; sister in law, Bonnie Ledford and a number of other relatives and friends.

Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements.

Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary