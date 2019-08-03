|
|
Mrs. Charlene Reed Tipton, age 86, of Oakwood passed away Friday, August 2, 2019.
Funeral Services will be 4:00 p.m., Sunday, August 4, 2019 in the Chapel of Memorial Park South Funeral Home with interment following at Memorial Park South Cemetery. Rev. Mike Taylor and Rev. Randall Reed will officiate. The family will receive friends 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Memorial Park South Funeral Home.
Mrs. Tipton was a lifelong resident of Oakwood and was the daughter of the late Leonard and Annie Roach Wallis Reed. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Wilton, Dean, Jacob, Jerry and Jimmy Reed; and sister, Elaine Reed Williams.
Mrs. Tipton was a member of First Baptist Church Oakwood. She worked as a telephone operator and at Bellsouth for 37 years. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Mrs. Tipton is survived by her husband of 66 years, Aubrey Tipton of Oakwood; son Dennis Tipton (Anga-Lee) of Gainesville; daughter, Kim Newell (Gary) of Braselton; step-son, Gary Tipton (Jean) of Trenton, Georgia; grandchildren, Reed and Ross Tipton, and Josh Newell; and many other special relatives.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Eagle Ranch, P.O. Box 7200
Chestnut Mountain, GA 30502, www.eagleranch.org
Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 3, 2019