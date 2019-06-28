Charles Harvie "Bud" Davis, Sr., age 77, of Gainesville, Georgia, formerly of Blairsville, Georgia, passed away on June 26, 2019 surrounded by his loving family when God called him home for a glorious homecoming.

Bud was born on April 16, 1942, in Blairsville, Georgia, the son of the late William Finley "Fin" Davis and Addie Mae Towe Davis. He was preceded in death by his sisters Ida Mae Heddings and Jeanette McConnell.

Bud, leaves behind his loving wife of 50 years, Sandra Parsons Davis, son and daughter-in-law Charles, Jr. and Marcell Davis of Gainesville, daughter and son-in-law Kelly and James Ray of Cleveland, daughter and son-in-law Crystal and Mitchell Smith of Gainesville, grandchildren, Anastasia Davis, Samantha Ray, Heather Ray, Nickolus Peck, Jacob Peck, James Smith,Nathan Savage, Aiden Hatcher, sister Clara Bell Nix of Chatsworth, Georgia, and brother Hurvey Davis of Gainesville, Georgia, and best friend, Jimmy Dills, of Gainesville, Georgia, as well as many special nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He was a beloved husband, father, paw-paw, brother, uncle, and friend. To know Bud Davis was to love him, and to be loved by him. He was a hard-working, family man that loved God and his family. He was a devout Christian and a member of Community Chapel C.H. Church in Dahlonega, GA. His faith and testimony encouraged all who knew him, and he always gave God the glory for all He had done. His faith, his smile, his sense of humor, his laugh, his encouraging and uplifting words will be greatly missed.

Funeral services will be held at Memorial Park Funeral Home on Riverside Drive, Gainesville, GA on Saturday June 29 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel. Family and friends will receive visitors on Friday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. until time of service. The Reverend Clarence Reynolds, Reverend Pierce Ashmore, Reverend Tommy Towe, Reverend Joey Allen and Rev. Edwin Puckett will officiate. Burial will be at Alta Vista Cemetery.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Hospice team for the outstanding care they provided.

