Charlie Langford of Gainesville, Ga, passed away, Feb. 23, 2019 at home. He was 68. He was preceded by his father, Woodrow Wilson Langford, mother, Louise Bacon Langford and his beloved son, Charles Avery Langford, Jr. He is survived by his wife Carol Carper Langford; his brother, Richard Alan Langford, MD, (Jill); his nephew, Jeffrey Woodrow Langford, MD (Sudie); Alan Avery Langford and Griffin Campbell Langford, Macon, GA; and niece Amy Langford Ratliff (Jamie); William Walker Ratliff and James Ryder Ratliff, Nashville, Tenn.

Charlie is a 1968 graduate of Gainesville High School where he played football, basketball and baseball. He also graduated from Gainesville Jr. College, having played baseball and tennis. He earned a BBA from the University of Georgia, and continued his studies with the Georgia School of Banking and LSU Commercial Banking School.

He began his banking career with First National Bank of Gainesville and SunTrust Bank. Active in the community, he participated in The United Way (formerly-Community Chest), president of the NE GA Chapter of the American Red Cross. He also participated in various fund raisers for Brenau University, Gainesville State College and other capital fund drives for United Way Agencies. He also served on the Young Bankers Board for the Georgia Banking Association. He was a board member for the Northeast Georgia Hospital Advisory and Northeast Georgia Hospital Foundation,. The John Jarrad Foundation and a six year term on the Chicopee Woods Golf Course Green Committee. He was a proud member of the "Gridiron Secret Society" – GA Chapter.

In 2016 he completed 44 years in Banking with Hamilton State Bank. He and Carol then spent much of their time in Cashiers/ Highlands, NC.

Charlie was a Veteran of the United States Navy. Charlie and Carol were members of Gainesville First United Methodist Church and were also active in Highlands, NC United Methodist Church.

A private burial will take place at Alta Vista Cemetery at 10 a.m. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Gainesville First United Methodist Church, 2780 Thompson Bridge Road Gainesville, Ga 30506, followed by a celebration of life in the Gathering Room of the Church.

Family and friends were dear to Charlie as he felt they helped to shape his witness in life. He wanted to thank each and every one of you.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Hospice of Northeast Georgia 2150 Limestone Pkwy, Suite 115, Gainesville, Ga 30501; Highlands UMC, P.O. Box 1959, 315 Main Street, Highlands, N.C. 28741; Gainesville First UMC, 2780 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville, Ga 30506 or the .

