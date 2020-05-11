Charles Alan Lynn
Died May 7, 2020
Charles Alan Lynn passed away on Thursday, May 7.
Alan was born on February 7, 1955, to Jasper and Jeanette Lynn. He was a retired contractor. He met and married Donna Reed and they enjoyed their happily ever after for over 25 years.
Alan was preceded in death by his father, Jasper "Charles" Lynn; mother, Jeannette Lynn and sister, Rhonda Lynn.
Alan's life will forever be cherished and remembered by his loving wife, Donna Reed Lynn; daughters, Tonya Roach (Matthew) and their children, Aspen Roach, Gavin Roach and Corbin Roach of Monroe, Georgia and Tiffany Brown (Blake) and their children, Kaydence Worley, Brodi Brown and Kohen Brown of Oxford, Georgia; bonus children, David Price and Stacy Price and their children; mother-in-law, Martha Reed; father-in-law, Donald L. Reed; sister-in-law, Diane Lamb; brother-in-law, Mike Reed; several uncles, aunts, cousins and family friends.
Family and friends are invited to gather for visitation on Tuesday, May 12, from 12:00 Noon - 2:00 p.m. at Horis A. Ward Funeral Home-Fairview Chapel, 376 Fairview Road, Stockbridge, GA 30281. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 10 people at a time will be allowed in for viewing.
Also, due to the COVID-19 regulations, the funeral service will be private and streamed LIVE for family and friends at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12, at https://www.facebook.com/HAWFairview/.
