Charles Daniel Walters, 81, husband of Pam Walters, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 16, 2020.
Born in Matthews, NC on April 5, 1939, he was the son of the late Daniel Poe and Gladys Walters Rogers. He had a very tender heart that gave so much to his family, friends and others over the years that it finally wore out.
Mr. Walters graduated from East Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, NC in 1957. In 1959, he began his lifelong career in the finance industry. This took him and his family to live in Mississippi, North Carolina, Kentucky, Indiana, South Carolina, and Texas, where he and his wife, Pam, began their own business, Pioneer Loans of Texas. He later sold the company to World Acceptance Corporation, headquartered in Greenville, SC. Ultimately, he became President, CEO and Chairman of the Board. Charlie successfully led a management buy out from First Union Corporation in 1989 and was successful in taking the company public in 1991, which was one of the biggest challenges of his career. Upon retirement, he was named Chairman Emeritus.
He was past-President of Texas Finance Institute, Georgia Industrial Loan Association, Director of Independent Consumer Finance of South Carolina. He served in various capacities on its Governmental Affairs Committee as a legislative liaison. Charles was past-President of American Financial Services in Washington, D.C. His service extended to the Consumer Credit Advisory Council for the S.C. Department of Consumer Affairs.
Survivors include his wife, Pam Walters, to whom he was married for almost 60 years; daughters, Windi Singleton (Dennis) of Simpsonville, SC and Wanda Maestas (Nick) of Jacksonville, Texas; son, Dan Walters (Fran) of Simpsonville, SC, all of whom were by his side the last two weeks of his life; the blessing of eight grandchildren includes, Cassadie Singleton, Charlie Singleton, Brad Singleton, Bill Hunt, Ben Hunt, Austin Walters, Hallie Walters, and Christy Walters; one special great-granddaughter, Harper Hunt; brothers, Jim Walters (Peggy) of Gainesville, GA and Roger "Buck" Walters (Jackie) of Cashiers, NC; sister-in-law, Carolyn Walters Clinard of Little River, SC; nieces and nephew who were much loved also.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Walters was preceded in death by his younger brother, Joe.
Charlie generously supported the Meyer Center, MUSC School of Medicine in Greenville, SC, The Peace Center, The Children's Museum, and International Ballet. He was a Scottish Rite Mason and Shriner.
Golf, hunting and dancing were his favorite hobbies. The Walters are members of John Knox Presbyterian Church and the Poinsett Club. In 2006, he was included in the Entrepreneurs Forum of Greenville.
The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to Dr. Gerald Vaz, Dr. Suzanne Fanning, the staff of Open Arms Hospice and the McCall Hospice House, a special caregiver, Tameka Gambrell, along with Carletta Glenn and Anita Smith.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. in Graceland East Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel. The family requests those attending to please wear appropriate face coverings and practice social distancing.
A reception for family and friends will be held after the service at The Poinsett Club, 807 East Washington Street, Greenville, SC 29601.
"In grief and glory, He is still great in His faithfulness".
Memorials may be made to the Meyer Center for Special Children, 1132 Rutherford Rd., Greenville, SC 29609.
SERVICES
CRYPTSIDE SERVICE
Tuesday
August 18, 2020
1:30 PM
Graceland East Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel
DONATIONS
Meyer Center for Special Children
1132 Rutherford Road, Greenville SC 29609
Tel: 1-864-250-0005
Web: https://meyercenter.org/