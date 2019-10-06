|
Charles "Dexter" Kimsey, age 93 of Bethlehem, died Thursday, September 5. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m on Saturday, October 12, at the Bold Springs United Methodist Church in Monroe. Rev. Jim Draper will officiate. Dexter was a WWII Veteran of the United States Navy. He retired from the State and Federal Government as a Public Health Administrator and was also a member of Bold Springs United Methodist Church. Dexter was preceded in death by his first wife, Thora Olsen Kimsey, and his son, Charles Dexter Kimsey, Jr. He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Kimsey of Bethlehem; Sons & Daughters-in-law: Eric Kimsey of Harrisonburg, VA; Michael & Angie Kimsey of Bold Springs; David & Sofia Kimsey of Oxnard, CA; Philip & Debbie Kimsey of Gainesville; Step Children: Melanie & Ron Bearden of Clearview, FL; Millie Brobston & Ron Garcia Fogarty of Chapel Hill, NC; Brother & Sister-in-law: Richard & Annie Kimsey of Homer; Grandchildren: Faithe Kimsey, Erik Kimsey, Joseph Kimsey, Bethany Marcinik, Caleb Kimsey, Abby Kimsey, Adam Kimsey, David Bellos, Ellen Kimsey, Elizabeth Kimsey, Christina Kimsey, Aaron Bearden, Carissa Williams, Camilo Garcia Fogarty; and Great Grandchildren: Amon Kimsey, Jaxon Marcinik, & Owen Kimsey. The family would like to personally thank the following people for the wonderful care, love and attention given to Dexter in his final days: the staff of Gateway Gardens Assisted Living in Bethlehem; Virginia Hill - a longtime personal aide; nurses and personal aides with Hospice of Northeast Georgia, and the personal aides with the Athens office of Visiting Angels. The family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made in Dexter's honor to the Bold Springs United Methodist Church, Monroe. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, Loganville. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 6, 2019