Feb. 2, 1932-July 8, 2019

Charles E. Musselwhite, 87, peacefully passed away at home on the night of Monday, July 8th, 2019.

He was born February 2nd, 1932, in Cordele, Georgia, where he excelled in athletics throughout high school. At Middle Georgia Junior College, he participated in football, basketball, and baseball. He then transferred to Texas Tech College as a quarterback for the football program.

He enlisted in the Air Force to serve in the Korean War, where he was stationed in Honolulu at Hickam Air Force base for two years. After his military service, he returned to Georgia Teachers College where he received a Bachelor's of Science in Education. He later earned a Master's in Education from Georgia Southern College. He also received his Master's in Administration from the University of Georgia.

Charles began his football coaching career at Screven County High School. Thereafter, he went to Presbyterian College to coach football alongside his own high school coach, Frank Jones, as well as coach basketball and baseball. After leaving Presbyterian College, he was a head coach and athletic director at several high schools across the states of South Carolina and Georgia.

He came to Gainesville, Georgia in 1968 to become assistant principal at Gainesville High School, where he stayed until 1976. After leaving Gainesville High School, he became Executive Secretary of Georgia High School Association for two years. Thereafter, he became Principal of Buford High School, where he retired from school administration in 1987. He continued a new career as Assistant Director of the Georgia Association of Educational Leaders. He then served as a Board Member of Gainesville Parks and Recreation for eleven years.

Charles was a member of First Baptist Church of Gainesville, the American Legion, the Elks Club, and various other organizations. He loyally served his community and dedicated his life to mentoring and supporting all of his students, peers, friends and family. He had a fighting spirit and stayed true to his beliefs to generously serve others and have an optimistic outlook on life.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Henry and Alcie Musselwhite, and his brothers, Harry and Jack. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary Jim Musselwhite; children, Mark Musselwhite, Mary Holly McAlister and husband Stuart McAlister, Laura Wilson and husband Ron Wilson, and Allison Musselwhite Tharp; his eleven grandchildren, Morgan Musselwhite, Sam McAlister, Molly Musselwhite, Hallie Markert, Luke Musselwhite, Ryan Tharp, Mary Frances McAlister, John Musselwhite, Hannah McAlister, Chandler Tharp and Meredith Tharp. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Lee and Iris Musselwhite of Durham, North Carolina and nephews Harry and Steve Musselwhite, as well as several other nieces and nephews.

We want to express our thanks to all of the doctors and nurses that have cared for him over the years. We also want to thank Tammy Owens and Allie Martin with Homestead Hospice for providing great care and comfort over the past few months.

Services will be held at Little & Davenport Funeral Home Chapel in Gainesville, Georgia at 2:00 PM on Saturday, July 13th with reception and life celebration to follow at First Baptist Church Banquet Hall at 3:00 PM. Dr. Bill Coates will be officiating services and members of the Anglers Sunday School class will serve as honorary pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Presbyterian College Athletic Department or First Baptist Church of Gainesville's Anglers Sunday School class.

Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com

Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Ga. 30501 is in charge of arrangements. Published in gainesvilletimes.com on July 11, 2019