Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
(770) 287-8227
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
4:00 PM
Mr. Charles E. "Chuck" Smith


1957 - 2019
Mr. Charles E. "Chuck" Smith Obituary
Mr. Charles E. "Chuck" Smith, age 62 of Gainesville passed away Saturday, December 28, at Northside Hospital following a brief illness. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, December 30th, 2019 in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with Rev. Rob Bruce officiating. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Memorial Park Funeral Home on Sunday December 29, from 4:00 p.m until 8:00 p.m. Born on July 30, 1957 in Gainesville, he was the son of Paul Eugene and Shirley Floyd Smith. He was retired from the Gainesville Police Department. Mr. Smith was a veteran of the United States Air Force, a member of Flowery Branch Masonic Lodge and a member of McEver Road United Methodist Church. Mr. Smith is survived by his wife, Donna Tatum Smith of Gainesville; daughter, Tiffany Allison Smith; parents, Paul E. "Gene" and Shirley Smith; sister and brother-in-law, Robin and Donald Crain; nephew and wife, Brian and Anna Crain; niece and husband, Joy Lynn and Adam Walker; 3 great nieces; mother-in-law, Corene Tatum all of Gainesville and brother-in-law, Danny Tatum of Atlanta and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and special friends, Jacqueline Robson and Debbie Jones. Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Dec. 29, 2019
