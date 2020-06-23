Charles Edward Turner
Charles Edward Turner
Died June 21, 2020
Charles Edward Turner, 77, of Lula, died Sunday, June 21. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24 in the chapel of Memorial Park Funeral home. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.

