Charles Eugene Houston

Died September 19, 2020

Charles Eugene "Gene" Houston, age 82, of Alto, died Saturday, September 19th. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, September 21st, in the Chapel of McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Glade Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until the service hour on Monday at the funeral home. Arrangements by McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home, Cornelia.





