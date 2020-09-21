1/
Charles Eugene "Gene" Houston
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Eugene Houston
Died September 19, 2020
Charles Eugene "Gene" Houston, age 82, of Alto, died Saturday, September 19th. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, September 21st, in the Chapel of McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Glade Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until the service hour on Monday at the funeral home. Arrangements by McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home, Cornelia.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home
175 VFW Post Road
Cornelia, GA 30531
(706) 778-8668
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved