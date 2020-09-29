Charles F. Walker
Died September 19, 2020
Charles F. Walker, age 88, of Gainesville, GA passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Walker; son, Stephen Charles Walker; and step daughter, Tam Steinbuck. He is survived by daughters, Debbie Puckett and husband Ed of Gainesville, GA, April Susan Walker; son, Mike Walker of Florence, KY; grandchildren, McCree Simmons, Ingrid Scott and husband James, Edward Puckett and wife Jennifer, Tyler Puckett; and great grandchildren, Grayson Simmons, Keeley Simmons, Morgan Scott, Mason Scott, Maddox Scott, Fifth Puckett, Sophie Puckett, and Fields Puckett. Mr. Walker was born on September 13, 1932 in Tifton, GA. Charles was a dedicated husband, hard worker, army veteran and devout man of God. He was known lovingly by family and friends as Papa Charlie. His love was his late wife Betty Walker. High school sweethearts, they found each other later in life and spent the rest of their thirty plus years together in happy marriage. He was a loving step-father to Debbie and Tam and to all his grandchildren. Charles was a patriotic servant to his country serving over twenty years in the U.S. Army. He was extremely hard working. He was a loyal employee of Jackson Electric Company for thirty years. He was a simple uncomplicated man who loved his wife, family, country and God. A generous soul who gave to any and all in need. He will be remembered for his quiet spirit and selfless generosity. He missed his wife Betty dearly and is once again reunited in heaven. A graveside service with military honors will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the Bethabara Baptist Church Cemetery, 1061 Old Thompson Mill Road, Hoschton, GA 30548 with Dr. Bill Coates officiating.
Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.