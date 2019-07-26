Home

Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
(770) 287-8227
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
Charles H. Gaddis


1936 - 2019
Charles H. Gaddis Obituary
Charles H. Gaddis
November 25, 1936-July 25, 2019
Mr. Charles H. Gaddis age 82 of Gainesville passed away on Thursday July 25, 2019 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center following an extended illness.
Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday July 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with interment to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Reverend Harold Cantrell will officiate. The family will receive friends on Friday July 26, 2019 from 6:00-9:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Charles was born on November 25, 1936 to the late Charlie Gaddis and Mary Blackburn Gaddis. He was retired from Synthetic Industries and was a member of Mulberry Baptist Church. Charles is preceded in death by his parents, and son, Derek Gaddis.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Barbara C. Gaddis of Gainesville, son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Kim Gaddis of Flowery Branch, 3 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren.

Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on July 26, 2019
