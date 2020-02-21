|
Col. (Retired) Charles Harman Lindsey, age 94 of Gainesville passed away Friday February 14. Born in Atlanta, Col. Lindsey had lived in Hall County for a number of years. He was the son of the late John and Rebekah Harman Lindsey. Retired from the United States Army with over 30 years of service, Col. Lindsey served during World War II, Korea and Vietnam, he also served in the National Guard and the Coast Guard Auxiliary. He also was a member of the Masons, Yaarab Shrine Temple, 33 degree Scottish Rite, Lanier Shrine Club, Gainesville Elks Club, Paul E. Bolding Post #7 American Legion and the Sons of American Revolution. Col. Lindsey was a lifelong Presbyterian. Survivors include his wife, Fay Hulsey Carver Lindsey; son, Scott Lindsey (Allene); daughters, Rebekah Lindsey Thompson (Joe); Susan Lindsey Lewis (Ted); stepson, Joseph Carver (Jessica); Nine grandchildren and Eight great grandchildren also survive. Col. Lindsey is preceded in death by his parents, wife of 56 years, Betty Lindsey and brother, Edward Lindsey. Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday February 22, at the First Presbyterian Church of Gainesville. The family will receive friends in the church parlor immediately following the memorial service. In lieu of flowers the family has asked that memorial contributions please be made to First Presbyterian Church of Gainesville, 800 S. Enota Drive, Gainesville, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, 3395 Northeast Expressway Suite 100, Atlanta, or a charity of ones choice in memory of Col. Lindsey. Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Feb. 21, 2020