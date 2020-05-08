Or Copy this URL to Share

Charles Howard Haynes

Died May 6, 2020

Charles Howard Haynes, age 75, of Gainesville, died Wednesday, May 6. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family has opted to have a memorial service for family and friends at a later date. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, Gainesville.

