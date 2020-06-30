Charles Jackie Hoffman
Died June 28, 2020
Charles Jackie Hoffman, 81 of Gainesville, died June 28. Visitation is scheduled for July 1, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at W.R. Strickland & Sons, Clermont. Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Home, Clermont.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 30, 2020.