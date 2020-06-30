Charles Jackie Hoffman
Charles Jackie Hoffman
Died June 28, 2020
Charles Jackie Hoffman, 81 of Gainesville, died June 28. Visitation is scheduled for July 1, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at W.R. Strickland & Sons, Clermont. Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Home, Clermont.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
