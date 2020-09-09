1/1
Charles Jackson Dwight Lindsey
Died September 4, 2020
Charles Jackson Dwight Lindsey (Jackie Lindsey), age 67, passed away peacefully at home in Oakwood, GA Friday, September 4, 2020.
He was from Marietta, MS.
He is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife, Sandra Lindsey; daughter, Michelle Lindsey Johnston (Mark); sons, Scott C. Lindsey (Carolyn); Joel Sommerfeldt (Renee); granddaughter, Katlyn Krbec (Jordan); great grandson, Cohen Krbec; sisters, Patsy Briley (Paul), Martha Milam (Jessie- deceased); and brothers, Jimmy Cummings and Billy Lindsey (deceased).
He was an awesome husband, father, papa, and brother. He was a Mason of Stone Lodge #715 (Gainesville, GA). He will be dearly missed by nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Online condolences may be made at www.hillsidechapelfuneralhome.com
Hillside Chapel Funeral Home & Cremation Services 1190 McEver Rd. Gainesville, GA is in charge of arrangements

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hillside Chapel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1190 McEver Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
(770) 287-0220
