Charles Kenneth McEntire, Sr.
Died June 13, 2020
Charles Kenneth McEntire, Sr. age 83 of the Habersham Mills Community, Demorest, died Saturday, June 13.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 19 at Hillside Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow in the Habersham Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 18. Arrangements by Hillside Memorial Chapel, Clarkesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 16, 2020.