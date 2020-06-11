Charles Michael Beatenbough Sr.
Charles Michael Beatenbough, Sr.
Died June 8, 2020
Charles Michael Beatenbough, Sr., age 92, of Gainesville, died June 8. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 16 in the chapel of Little & Davenport Funeral Home. Interment will follow at 1:30 p.m. in the Georgia National Cemetery. Arrangements by Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, Gainesville.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Little-Davenport Funeral Home
JUN
16
Interment
01:30 PM
Georgia National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Little-Davenport Funeral Home
355 Dawsonville Highway Southwest
Gainesville, GA 30501
(770) 534-5201
