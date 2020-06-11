Charles Michael Beatenbough, Sr.

Died June 8, 2020

Charles Michael Beatenbough, Sr., age 92, of Gainesville, died June 8. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 16 in the chapel of Little & Davenport Funeral Home. Interment will follow at 1:30 p.m. in the Georgia National Cemetery. Arrangements by Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, Gainesville.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store