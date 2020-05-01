Charles Richard Morrow
Charles Richard Morrow, age 97, of Gainesville, died Wednesday, April 29. Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, May 4, at 2:00 p.m. in The Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Monday May 4, from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
(770) 287-8227
