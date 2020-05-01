Or Copy this URL to Share

Charles Richard Morrow

Died April 29, 2020

Charles Richard Morrow, age 97, of Gainesville, died Wednesday, April 29. Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, May 4, at 2:00 p.m. in The Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Monday May 4, from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store