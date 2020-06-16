Charles Robert Ramsey

Died June 13, 2020

Charles Robert Ramsey, age 92 of Clarkesville, died Saturday, June 13. In consideration of public health and safety, private services will be held on Tuesday, June 16 at Hillside Memorial Chapel, Clarkesville. A public service to celebrate the life of Mr. Ramsey will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Hillside Memorial Chapel & Gardens, Clarkesville.



