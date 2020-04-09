Home

Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
(770) 287-8227
Charles Still Obituary
Charles Stills, age 85, of Gainesville, passed away Sunday, April 5.
He was a loving and devoted husband to Ruth Stills for 65 years. He was the beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather to 3 children, 6 grandsons and 4 great-grandchildren.
He was born in Wolf Creek, Tennessee, and grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He was a graduate of University of Pennsylvania. When he retired from the oil industry he became a nursing home administrator. He then acquired a teaching certificate to teach a GED program through Lanier Technical College. He loved spending time with his family. He had great sense of humor and he never met a stranger.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 9, 2020
