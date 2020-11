Charles William Standridge

Died November 12, 2020

Charles William Standridge, 78, of Cleveland, passed away on Thursday, November 12th. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 P.M., Sunday, November 15th at Bethel Temple Congregational Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 4:00 P.M. & 6:00 – 8:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Arrangements by Barrett Funeral Home of Cleveland.



