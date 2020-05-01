Charles "Loyal" Wilson
Died April 28, 2020
Charles "Loyal" Wilson, age 74, of Dawsonville, passed away Tuesday, April 28.
Loyal had a true love of NASCAR racing and all things associated with it. He spent many years as a NASCAR driver, spotter and assisted many teams in the pit crew area. It was his true passion. He also enjoyed buying and selling property. Mr. Loyal was a kind and gentle man who would give you the shirt off his back. He served his country proudly in the United States Marine Corps.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jody & Grace Wilson and daughter,Lori Waters.
Loyal is survived by his son, Chance L. Wilson & Sheena Law; loving friend, Virginia Hubbard; sister, Melbree Edmondson. Numerous other family members and friends also survive.
Due to the world's health concerns today a private graveside service will be held.
The family will hold a memorial service to celebrate Mr. Loyal at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Loyal's memory to Children International, https://www.children.org/make-a-difference/donate.
SouthCare Cremation & Funeral Society, Alpharetta, GA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 1, 2020.