Charlie Richard Conner, age 87 of Flowery Branch, passed away Thursday, March 5, at his residence. A lifelong resident of Hall County, Mr. Conner was the son of the late Frank H. and Iona Parks Conner. He was a graduate of Clermont High School and was retired from Georgia Power. Mr. Conner was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Bobbie Conner, Flowery Branch; son and daughter-in-law, Rick and Donna Conner, daughter and son-in-law, Rhonda and Ron Bell, all of Gainesville; sister, Margaret McKinney, Gainesville; grandchildren; Matt and Martha Bell, Flowery Branch; Ashley and Beau Austin, Flowery Branch; Ryan and Lindsey Conner, Cumming; Trey and Abbie Bell, Flowery Branch; Jessica and Rustin Smith, Gainesville; Stephanie and Derek Clark, Gainesville; 16 great grandchildren also survive. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday March 8, at the Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. Pastor Josh Chatham along with Mr. Conner's family will officiate at the service. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with full military honors.The family will receive friends at Little & Davenport Funeral Home at 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Saturday, March 7. Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com. Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Mar. 7, 2020