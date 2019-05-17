Home

Ivie Funeral Home
1053 South Elm Street
Commerce, GA 30529
(706) 335-3178
Calling hours
Sunday, May 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ivie Funeral Home
1053 South Elm Street
Commerce, GA 30529
Calling hours
Monday, May 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Ivie Funeral Home
1053 South Elm Street
Commerce, GA 30529
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Mt. Carmel Baptist Church
Charlie Turpin Obituary
Charlie Turpin, age 73 of Homer, Ga passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 at his residence.

Born on Sept. 19, 1945 in Homer, Ga, he was the son of the late Robert and Mary Whitfield Turpin. He was employed by the DOT and is preceded in death by a daughter, Tracey Turpin, brother, Edward Turpin and a grandchild, Robert Leon Turpin.

Survivors include his wife, Sharon Spivey Turpin of the residence; daughters, Dina Gailey, Baldwin, Tina Kelly, Mt. Airy, Amanda Turpin, Homer; brother, Earnest Turpin, Homer and 3 grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Sunday and 12-1:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 17, 2019
