Charlie Turpin, age 73 of Homer, Ga passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 at his residence.
Born on Sept. 19, 1945 in Homer, Ga, he was the son of the late Robert and Mary Whitfield Turpin. He was employed by the DOT and is preceded in death by a daughter, Tracey Turpin, brother, Edward Turpin and a grandchild, Robert Leon Turpin.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon Spivey Turpin of the residence; daughters, Dina Gailey, Baldwin, Tina Kelly, Mt. Airy, Amanda Turpin, Homer; brother, Earnest Turpin, Homer and 3 grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Sunday and 12-1:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 17, 2019