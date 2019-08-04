|
Little Miss Charlotte Faye Johnson, 2 month old infant daughter of Kurisha Marie Shirley and Nicholas Johnson passed away Friday, August 2, 2019, at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston. Charlotte was born May 10, 2019 in Atlanta. She was "God's Little Angel" to everyone.
In addition to her parents, Charlotte is survived by her sister, Makayla Shirley; and her grandparents, Donna Powell, David and Brenda Johnson, and Rebecca Schumann.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, August 10, at 4:00 p.m. at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Foundation, 3395 NE Expressway, Suite 100, Atlanta, GA 30341 or at [email protected].
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 4, 2019