Charlotte Helen Wade Freeman, age 84, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019.

Born on July 16, 1934 to the late Cleveland Peter and Margie Crenshaw Wade. Mrs. Freeman loved her family and gave of her time. Charlotte was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters-in-law, Roosevelt & Eliza Wade Roach, Paul & Margaret Wade, Birdell Wade, Dewey & Lessie Wade, Grady & Pauline Wade, Richard Wade, Buford Wade; sister and brothers-in-law, Grace Wade Lynch (Robert) and Robert Petitt.

Surviving are her husband, Jack Freeman of Demorest; daughter and son-in-law, Peggy & Phillip Wood of Clarkesville; grandson and spouse, Dean Phillip Wood & Amanda; great grandchildren, Bentley Wood & Blandon Wood; sisters and brother-in-law, Sophrina Petitt of Cleveland, Joyce & Bobby Turner of Demorest; sisters-in-law, Rita Wade and Viola Wade; along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Monday, May 13, 2019 in the chapel of McGahee-Griffin and Stewart with Rev. Michael Cochran and Rev. Tony Goss officiating. Interment will follow in Return Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.

Charlotte's family would like to express their gratitude for all the care and concern she received during her time of illness.

Flowers are accepted or donations may be made in her memory to Amedisys Hospice or Pruitt Hospice. Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary