Charlotte Lou Guffey
1940 - 2020
Charlotte Lou Guffey
Died October 14, 2020
Charlotte Lou Guffey, 80, of Cumming, Died Wednesday October 14th, 2020. Funeral Services will be held Saturday October 17th at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming. The family will receive friends at the Funeral Home from 12 Noon until the hour of service. A graveside service will be held Sunday at Greenlawn Cemetery in Murphy, N.C. at 2 p.m. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 17, 2020.
