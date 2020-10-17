Charlotte Lou Guffey

Died October 14, 2020

Charlotte Lou Guffey, 80, of Cumming, Died Wednesday October 14th, 2020. Funeral Services will be held Saturday October 17th at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming. The family will receive friends at the Funeral Home from 12 Noon until the hour of service. A graveside service will be held Sunday at Greenlawn Cemetery in Murphy, N.C. at 2 p.m. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store