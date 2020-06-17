Charlotte Marie Cain

Died June 15, 2020

Mrs. Charlotte Marie Cain, 87 of Jefferson Ga. Formerly of Hall County passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, of natural causes at Northeast Ga. Medical Center. Born April 20, 1933 in Gainesville, GA to the late Clay and Reba Gailey. Charlotte was a homemaker, retired from Kodak, and was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include brother Bobby Gailey and Angelia Isom, Suwanee, brother Jerry and Kaye Gailey, Cleveland, son Emory Scott Cain and Anita Jarrard Gainesville, grandchildren Suzy and Bryan Abernathy, Chrissy Barnhill, Mackenzie Cain and Tate Hill, great-grandchildren Emma and Hayleigh Abernathy, Zoe Barnhill and Stephen Hill. She is also survived by sister in-laws Sylvia Gailey, Nell Gailey, Linda Anderson, and many nieces and nephews who loved her so much.

Charlotte loved her family more than life itself. She never mixed words, always let you know her opinion on how she felt about any situation. She always loved a great meal and shot of Tequila on her birthday. Most of all she loved her son, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Cain was preceded in death by her late husband Thomas Claude Cain and Son Thomas Barry Cain. Parents Clay and Reba Gailey, brother's Louie Gailey and Scott Gailey and mother in law Wilma Cain

Special gratitude to her caretakers, Suzy and Bryan Abernathy, Chrissy Barnhill, and her favorite ex daughter in law Wanda Harkins Cain.

Services are scheduled for 11:00 AM Thursday, June 18, 2020, at W. R. Strickland Funeral Home Clermont, GA. Visitation will be from 2:00 till 4:00 PM and 6:00 till 8:00 PM on Wednesday, June 17th Pastor Brent Gilstrap will officiate. Interment will be at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Gwinnett County, GA.

Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Home, Clermont.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store