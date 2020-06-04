Charlotte (Bennett) Skinner
Charlotte Bennett Skinner
Died June 1, 2020
Charlotte Bennett Skinner, 76, died Monday, June 1. Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 4, at 2:00 p.m. at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside services will follow at Sawnee View Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Thursday from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 4, 2020.
