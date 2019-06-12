March 5, 1943-June 9, 2019

Charlotte Wilson Castleberry, 76, passed away in her Gainesville, GA home surrounded by her loving family Sunday, June 9, 2019.

Charlotte's life began soon after two sisters, Edna and Bernice Grizzle, married two brothers, Homer and Kenneth Wilson. Kenneth and Bernice Wilson gave birth to Charlotte on March 5, 1943. Charlotte's father soon died during the war. At age three Charlotte always claimed she and her mother married Charles Alton Bruce, who became the father who raised her on the Bruce-Wilson poultry farm in Gainesville, GA.

Charlotte went to Gainesville schools in her early years acquiring life-long friendships. Becoming a single mom, Charlotte began raising her three daughters then married her husband, Frank Castleberry, of 48 years.

When Charlotte retired (a poor word choice because she was so full of life) she enjoyed raising her grandson, Isaac, and traveling the world. Charlotte appreciated the friendships she developed in her Sunday School class at First Baptist Church, participating in Girl Scouts of America, her garden club, and various bridge groups. She loved cooking and having big family gatherings, which always included her friends as well. While at home Charlotte's creative mind was never still as she was always designing and constructing some project typically for the benefit of others, whether it be crafting, sewing, needlework, painting, building and woodworking, and truly enjoying planting, growing, and nurturing plants and flowers to be picked and arranged.

Charlotte loved people and people loved Charlotte. Charlotte's family includes her husband, Frank Castleberry, her daughter and her partner, Elizabeth Coleman and Mark Uhlig and her children Amy Taylor and her daughter Amelia, and her daughter and son-in-law, Kristina and Tim Atchison, and Kristina's children, Roslyn and Ryker Hodges and Ellen Gotz, her daughter and deceased son-in-law, Connie and Patrick Morgan, her daughter and son-in-law, Shirley and Russell Fuller, her son and daughter-in-law, Isaac and Kimberly Castleberry, and their children Noah, Hunter, and JB, her stepson and daughter-in-law, Eddie and Monica Castleberry of Pisa, Italy and their daughter Matilde. Charlotte's siblings include deceased sister and brother-in-law, Cheryl and Bill Hinderscheid and surviving brother and sister-in-law, Randy and Ramona Bruce, and sister and brother-in-law, Cindy and David Bryant. There are many other relatives that Charlotte had very close relationships with throughout her life.

Goodbyes to Charlotte will be held Friday, June 14 at Little-Davenport Funeral Home from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. with the service immediately following at 3 p.m. in the Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, Charlotte prefers memorial contributions be made to the Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia.

Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, Gainesville.