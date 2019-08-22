Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
(770) 287-8227
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
Grace Lutheran Church
Grafton, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Chase Mantel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chase Charles Mantel


1993 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chase Charles Mantel Obituary
Chase Charles Mantel, 26, of Winder, passed away Sunday, August 18.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville. Rev. Drewery Loggins will officiate. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, August 24, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.
Born on April 26, 1993, in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, he was the son of the late Jodi Meyer Mantel and of Dean Mantel. In 2017 he married the love of his life, Giana Fanelli Mantel. A Veteran of the United States Marines Corp. He was employed at Power Home Remodeling.
Mr. Mantel is survived by his wife, Giana Mantel, of Winder; father and mother, Dean and Paula Mantel of Cedarburg, WI; sister, Kelsey and brother-in-law, Noah Wilterdink of Sheboygan, WI; brothers, Tanner Mantel of Madison, WI, Max Race of Grand Forks, ND, Luke Mantel of Green Bay, WI; sister, Makenna Race of Cedarburg, WI; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Angelo and Cynthia Fanelli of Flowery Branch; sister in law, Alannah and brother-in-law, Travis Quick of Flowery Branch; and their children, Jak and Porter Quick; brother-in-law, Angelo Fanelli, Jr., of Buford.
A second funeral service will be held on Friday, August 30, at Grace Lutheran Church in Grafton, WI. Arrangements can be found on the Mueller Funeral Home website.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chase's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now