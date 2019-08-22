|
|
Chase Charles Mantel, 26, of Winder, passed away Sunday, August 18.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville. Rev. Drewery Loggins will officiate. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, August 24, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.
Born on April 26, 1993, in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, he was the son of the late Jodi Meyer Mantel and of Dean Mantel. In 2017 he married the love of his life, Giana Fanelli Mantel. A Veteran of the United States Marines Corp. He was employed at Power Home Remodeling.
Mr. Mantel is survived by his wife, Giana Mantel, of Winder; father and mother, Dean and Paula Mantel of Cedarburg, WI; sister, Kelsey and brother-in-law, Noah Wilterdink of Sheboygan, WI; brothers, Tanner Mantel of Madison, WI, Max Race of Grand Forks, ND, Luke Mantel of Green Bay, WI; sister, Makenna Race of Cedarburg, WI; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Angelo and Cynthia Fanelli of Flowery Branch; sister in law, Alannah and brother-in-law, Travis Quick of Flowery Branch; and their children, Jak and Porter Quick; brother-in-law, Angelo Fanelli, Jr., of Buford.
A second funeral service will be held on Friday, August 30, at Grace Lutheran Church in Grafton, WI. Arrangements can be found on the Mueller Funeral Home website.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 22, 2019