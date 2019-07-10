Nov. 19, 1946-July 9, 2019

Cheryl Raye Clark Brown passed away peacefully on July 9, 2019 at home in Fort Mill, SC after a hard-fought battle with a brain tumor. Cheryl was born November 19, 1946 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. She is preceded in death by her father, Raymond C. Clark, her brother Barry Stephen Clark and her stepfather, William Doyle Bruner.

Survivors include her husband Steven Neely Brown, Sr., to whom she was married to for 51 years; daughter, Meredith Rhea Brown Tye (married to John Lewis Tye II); son, Steven Neely Brown, Jr., (married to Jame L. Anderson); mother Mary Grace Clark Bruner; brother Ricky C. Clark (married to Linda Furr Clark); grandchildren Neely Grace Tye, William Murphy Tye and Clare Campbell Brown; and multiple nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Cheryl graduated from Delta State University and taught children for over 40 years. She and Steve lived in Mississippi before moving to Gainesville, Georgia where they resided before recently retiring to Fort Mill, SC to be closer to family. Cheryl was a devoted and loving wife and mother, but her grandchildren were the lights of her life. She dearly loved each grandchild and raved about their individual and unique talents. She never missed a performance, sporting event, or an opportunity to cheer for them. Cheryl will be remembered by many as a devoted advocate for children. She established the preschool program at the First Baptist Church of Gainesville, GA in the 1970's. Cheryl was among the first educators in Hall County Georgia to become a certified Wilson Reading Program tutor. A true educator, she saw and believed in the potential of every child. Cheryl would often take people under her wing and make them a part of her family, including Amy Marascalco Smith, who was another daughter to her. She was an excellent cook, and everyone was welcome at her table. Cheryl was well known for her extremely kind heart and generosity. There is an empty place left in this world with her passing.

She was a member of Myers Park United Methodist Church and her service will be held there on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 2:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in support of missions to the Jubilee Plus Fund at Myers Park United Methodist Church, 1501 Queens Road, Charlotte, NC 28207.

Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Published in gainesvilletimes.com on July 10, 2019