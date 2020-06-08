Chet Garrett
Died June 5, 2020
Chet Garrett, of Gainesville, died Friday, June 5. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, June 8 in the chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.
Died June 5, 2020
Chet Garrett, of Gainesville, died Friday, June 5. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, June 8 in the chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 8, 2020.