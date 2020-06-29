Chris Fraser
Chris Fraser, age 48, of Cumming, died Thursday, June 25. A memorial service is not planned at this time. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory, Cumming.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 29, 2020.