Christina Jane Teer

July 6, 2019

Christina Jane Teer, age 66, of Gainesville, GA, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2019 following a very long bout with cancer.



Originally from Flint, MI, Chris also resided in Tempe, AZ, before moving to Gainesville, GA in 1997. She graduated from Michigan State University where she studied fashion and merchandising. Chris was a buyer for intimate apparel for Broadway Southwest, Maidenform and most recently, Hanes Brands, Inc. from which she retired in December 2018.



Through her work, 37 years ago, Chris made the acquaintance of and became dear friends with Lois Cartier with whom they shared a home as well as their mutual love of boating, visiting wineries, vacationing and cruising, and their dogs, Piper and Lillie.



Chris us the daughter of the late Jay and Leslie Teer, of Flint, MI. She is survived by her sister, Kim Bargy (Dennis), and brother, Greg Teer (Kathy), and nieces and nephews. Her brother, David, preceded her in death.



A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Pope John Paul II Catholic Mission, 2410 S. Smith Rd. SW, Gainesville, GA. Inurnment will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery. 2030 Memorial Park Rd. Gainesville, GA.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made on Chris' behalf to the Longstreet Clinic Cancer Center, 705 Jesse Jewell Pkwy, Suite 390, Gainesville, GA 30501 or Hospice of Northeast Georgia 2150 Limestone Pkwy Ste 222, Gainesville, GA 30501.



Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements.



Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com. Published in gainesvilletimes.com on July 8, 2019