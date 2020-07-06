Christine Anne Scutt

Died June 29, 2020

Christine Anne Scutt, age 54, of Cumming, died Monday, June 29. Memorial services for Christine will be held Wednesday, July 8 at 7:00 p.m. preceded by visitation for family and friends beginning at 5:00 p.m. at Ingram Funeral Home and Crematory in Cumming. A second memorial service will be held Saturday, July 11 at 11:00 a.m. at Union Primitive Baptist Church, Roswell. Family and friends welcome. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

